Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 14,717.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 1,995,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 26,900 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,156.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,671.88. This trade represents a 96.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Richards acquired 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $220,545.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,199.10. This trade represents a 175.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

NXDT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.71%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.