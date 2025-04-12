Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Has $169,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10,527.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2404 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.