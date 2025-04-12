Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,285,000 after acquiring an additional 144,345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPIE stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.