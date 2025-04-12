Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $49,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
