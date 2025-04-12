Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 0.6% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

