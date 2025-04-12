Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $69,158,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5,229.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 140,510 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 133,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $10,787,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 3.5 %

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.36.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.