Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3,038.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,072,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

UBER opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

