Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,317,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,984 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $56,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CubeSmart by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 12,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
Shares of CUBE opened at $37.64 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.
CubeSmart Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
