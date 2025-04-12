Legal & General Group Plc Has $89.58 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504,449 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $89,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,830,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,938,000 after buying an additional 571,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,395,000 after acquiring an additional 165,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,287,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,468,000 after acquiring an additional 211,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $176,123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,592,000 after purchasing an additional 394,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $509,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,825.34. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

