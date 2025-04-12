Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,377 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pool were worth $70,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $116,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,203,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $311.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.59.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

