Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,103 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $90,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,880 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,164,000 after buying an additional 1,242,858 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after acquiring an additional 686,319 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,680,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $47,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Further Reading

