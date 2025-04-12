Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 972,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502,818 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $75,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Bunge Global by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $76.36 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

