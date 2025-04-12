Legal & General Group Plc Sells 105,229 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 758,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,229 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $53,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 200.96, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

