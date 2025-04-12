Legal & General Group Plc Sells 132,351 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,351 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $78,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.11.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $158.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.