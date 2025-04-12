Legal & General Group Plc Sells 210,183 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 717,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $51,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 86.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This trade represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,619.16. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

