Legal & General Group Plc Sells 266,976 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,097,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,976 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $83,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,475,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 403.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after acquiring an additional 672,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after purchasing an additional 349,820 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

