Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,069 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $60,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,322,000 after purchasing an additional 214,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,281,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,470,000 after purchasing an additional 187,284 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $171.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.