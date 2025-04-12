Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 648,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255,336 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Graco were worth $54,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,053,000 after buying an additional 77,093 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,242,000 after acquiring an additional 337,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,434,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

