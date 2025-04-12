LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,320. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $233,920.00.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LendingClub

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.