Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 29,169 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $847,651.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,220.58. This trade represents a 11.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 931 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $27,399.33.

On Monday, March 24th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $1,117,550.00.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.39. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 102.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

