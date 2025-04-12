LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $33.96 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

