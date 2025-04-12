LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

LiveRamp stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,498.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. LiveRamp has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LiveRamp by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

