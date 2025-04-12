Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Holdings Increased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loar by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Loar by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Loar in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Loar in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Loar by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 366.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Loar Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

