Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$192.00 to C$207.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$206.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.75.

L stock opened at C$205.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$185.05. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$145.80 and a 52-week high of C$212.01.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 104,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.50, for a total transaction of C$19,046,690.91. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 25,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total transaction of C$4,809,847.01. Insiders have sold 141,456 shares of company stock valued at $25,966,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

