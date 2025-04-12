Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$215.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$190.00.

L has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$206.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$192.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$202.75.

L stock opened at C$205.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$185.05. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$145.80 and a 12 month high of C$212.01. The company has a market cap of C$62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 11,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total value of C$2,109,706.39. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 25,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total value of C$4,809,847.01. Insiders have sold 141,456 shares of company stock valued at $25,966,244 over the last 90 days. 53.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

