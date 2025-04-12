Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.5 %

LMT stock opened at $475.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

