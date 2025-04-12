Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.04 million, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $241.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $789,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,864.17. This represents a 16.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 34,451 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 46.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 312.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

