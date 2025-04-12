Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.1 million. Lovesac also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.80-$1.36 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Performance

LOVE stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $283.04 million, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $789,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,864.17. This represents a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Articles

