LSV Asset Management Acquires 257,373 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,373 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Photronics were worth $49,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Photronics by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Photronics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,548 shares in the company, valued at $331,306.24. This trade represents a 28.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,240. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $866,760. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.05 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

