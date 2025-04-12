LSV Asset Management Acquires 76,168 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,168 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $33,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,936,000 after buying an additional 985,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,352 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,853,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,600,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 208,044 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

