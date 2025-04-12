LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,347,756 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,347,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

NYSE FIHL opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

