LSV Asset Management Has $32.57 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $32,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APOG. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

