LSV Asset Management Purchases 65,358 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Carriage Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.72 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.