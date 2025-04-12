LSV Asset Management Sells 150,465 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,113,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $37,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 699,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 546,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 478,560 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of PDM opened at $6.17 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $766.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.37%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

