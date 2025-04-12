LSV Asset Management Sells 353,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,928,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $47,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,186 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,387,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 117,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Mosaic Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $25.72 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $32.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.