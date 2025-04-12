LSV Asset Management Sells 74,200 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 705,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Greif were worth $43,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $4,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Greif by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Greif Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE GEF opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 3,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.89 per share, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,523.73. The trade was a 7.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.