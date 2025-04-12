LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,367,166 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $267,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 948,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $56.96 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

