Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 4891384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after buying an additional 636,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

