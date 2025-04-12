Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 1,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Malayan Banking Berhad Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.12. Malayan Banking Berhad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

