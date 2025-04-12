Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,939,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,075,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $490.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

