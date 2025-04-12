Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.