Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

CGI Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CGI stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.