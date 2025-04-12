Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 39,054 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,054 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.1% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,617,000. Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after acquiring an additional 610,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.