Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,294,000 after acquiring an additional 359,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,044,000 after purchasing an additional 53,985 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $85,570,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.5 %

ALB opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.46%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

