MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

MARA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,535.85. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MARA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in MARA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

