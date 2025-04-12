Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.82. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

