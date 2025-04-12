Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

