Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,402,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,362 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,452,000 after purchasing an additional 351,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,941,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 167,516 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $388,864.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

