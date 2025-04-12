Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.48 Million Stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.40. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,021.65. The trade was a 5.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

