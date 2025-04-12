Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 525.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $222.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.03. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.03.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

